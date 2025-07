THE DUBLIN LORD Mayor has invited Barack and Michelle Obama to accept the Freedom of the City of Dublin award during their September visit.

The Obamas were originally conferred the honour in 2017 after a close vote but have not yet been in Dublin to accept the award.

Opponents of the award have cited the former president’s foreign policy record and People Before Profit’s Hazel De Nortúin said that the party would introduce an emergency motion if the award is not revoked.

Former Lord Mayor Emma Blain said that she is in favour of the move, saying that Irish people “have a great affection” for the Obamas.

