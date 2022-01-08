Tributes paid to 'once in a generation' actor Sidney Poitier following death

THE FAMILY OF trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier say the loss of the “guiding light” has left “a giant hole our hearts”.

Aside from his talent and activism, the actor was “a man who always put family first,” the Poitier family said.

The Bahamian-American actor, the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor, died at the age of 94 surrounded by his family.

“There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now,” they said in a statement shared by US news outlets.

“We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends.

“To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first.

“He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing, his hugs the warmest refuge, and his laughter was infectious.

We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts. Although he is no longer here with us in this realm, his beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us.”

“He will live on in us, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren—in every belly laugh, every curious inquiry, every act of compassion and kindness. His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity.”

Poitier was known for films including In The Heat Of The Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner among a catalogue of others.

Tributes to his life and career flooded in from famous faces including US president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris, former president Barack Obama and TV chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

In a statement shared by the White House, Biden lamented the loss of the “once in a generation” actor, who helped “open the hearts of millions”.

“Sidney was more than just one of the finest actors in our history. His iconic performances… held a mirror up to America’s racial attitudes in the 1950s and 1960s,” he said.

With unflinching grandeur and poise — his singular warmth, depth, and stature on-screen — Sidney helped open the hearts of millions and changed the way America saw itself. He blazed a path for our Nation to follow, and a legacy that touches every part of our society today.

Harris added: “Sidney Poitier transformed our world both on and off the screen.

“As an Oscar-winning actor and Ambassador, he advanced our dialogue on race and civil rights at a time when we needed it most.”

Former US president Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, shared a photo of himself and his wife Michelle standing alongside Poitier after he had awarded the esteemed actor the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

Obama wrote: “Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomised dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together. He also opened doors for a generation of actors.”

“Michelle and I send our love to his family and legion of fans.”

Acclaimed director Quincy Jones led tributes to Poitier from US artists of colour who thanked him for his pioneering work for diversity within the industry.

Jones, 88, said losing Poitier was like “losing a piece of myself” as he recalled the “countless hours” they spent together.

In a lengthy tribute to to the actor online, he said: “We were joined at the hip from our times scraping to get by, coming up in New York in the 50’s, to achieving all of our dreams and working together in Hollywood to standing up to use our voices in support of the things that truly mattered.

“From those dues-paying days in New York to having you present the Best Picture category when I produced the Academy Awards in 1996, you were always there for me Sidney.

“Through thick and thin we shared the highest peaks and the lowest valleys of life together. You were there for me during the darkest moments of my life, always in my corner rooting for me.”

Jones added that Poitier had “a regalness that no mere actor could ever conjure” and one that could not be replaced.

“I will miss you forever my dear brother… and when I feel like my soul needs to smile, I will think of you and our decades of memories shared together,” he said.

His family continued: “We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to every single one of you for the outpouring of love from around the world,” his family continued.

“So many have been touched by our dad’s extraordinary life, his unwavering sense of decency and respect for his fellow man.

“His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back.”