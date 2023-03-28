Simeon and Ammi Burke lodge complaints alleging Garda mistreatment

SIMEON AND AMMI Burke have complained to a Garda watchdog over their treatment when family members were forcibly removed from a courtroom.

Several members of the Burke family were ejected by gardaí earlier this month after repeatedly interrupting a judgment being read out at the Court of Appeal related to Enoch Burke’s legal challenges against his dismissal from a Co Westmeath school.

Enoch Burke’s sister Ammi and brother Simeon have filed complaints with the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) alleging they were physically assaulted by a “mob” of up to 10 gardaí who removed them from court.

Simeon Burke, with an address at Cloonsunna, Castlebar, Co Mayo, was arrested after the chaotic scenes broke out at the Four Courts in Dublin and later appeared before a judge charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.

He was remanded into custody after refusing to accept bail.

The events unfolded on 7 March after judgment was delivered dismissing Enoch Burke’s appeal against injunctions barring him from attending Wilson’s Hospital School.

Ammi Burke, a solicitor, insisted gardaí had not been instructed by a judge to remove the family from the court.

In her GSOC complaint, she alleged she was subjected to “shameful and appalling treatment” by the gardaí and claimed her reputation had been “severely damaged” by what happened.

Simeon Burke, who is studying to be a barrister, alleged he was “violently” dragged through the Four Courts.

He claimed he was treated like an “animal” and was left bleeding, injured, shocked and with torn clothes due to “excessive” garda force.

In his complaint, he claimed he was being prevented from sitting degree examinations due to his ongoing imprisonment at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.