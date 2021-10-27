#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 27 October 2021
Advertisement

Coveney 'concerned' over Israel's labelling of Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organisations

The EU is seeking clarification from Israeli authorities

By Zuzia Whelan Wednesday 27 Oct 2021, 12:21 PM
32 minutes ago 1,396 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5585014
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has said today he is “concerned” after six Palestinian NGOs were designated terrorist organisations by Israel’s Defence Ministry, including several which receive Irish and EU funding. 

Israel has said the move was due to their alleged financing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

It accused the six organisations of working covertly with the leftist militant group, which spearheaded plane hijackings in the 1970s to highlight the Palestinian cause and is blacklisted by several Western governments.

In a statement this morning, Coveney said Ireland and the EU were not aware of the designations before they were made on October 22, and “have not received detailed evidence”.

Ireland is “committed to funding civil society organisations and human rights defenders through the Irish Aid programme, including Palestinian civil society,” he added

The minister’s statement also said that The EU is in touch with Israeli authorities to seek clarification.

No evidence

Coveney stated that Ireland “maintains robust checks to ensure that our funding is used only for the purpose intended,” and that previous allegations against NGOs in the “occupied Palestinian territory which are supported by Ireland and the EU have not been substantiated.”

UN human rights high commissioner Michelle Bachelet said Israel’s decision was an attack on human rights defenders, on freedoms of association, opinion and expression and called for the move to be immediately revoked.

Like Coveney, she added that no evidence has been provided to support the accusations against the six groups, nor had any public process been conducted to establish the allegations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The organisations … face far-reaching consequences as a result of this arbitrary decision, as do the people who fund them and work with them,” said Bachelet.

“The crucial work they perform for thousands of Palestinians risks being halted or severely restricted,” she said, adding the decision would have “a chilling effect” on human rights defenders.

“Terrorism is a very serious issue, and must be addressed with both resolve and with evidence,” said Coveney.

He added: “As stated by UN human rights experts in their statement of 25 October: ‘anti-terrorism legislation is designed for a specific and restricted purpose, and must not be used to unjustifiably undermine civil liberties or to curtail the legitimate work of human rights organisations.’”

Additional reporting by AFP

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelan@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie