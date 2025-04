TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS will chair the third meeting of the Government’s Trade Forum today, which will focus on the fallout from Donald Trump’s 20% tariffs on the European Union.

The potential of the US President imposing further tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry is set to dominate the agenda, with the sector currently exempt from the duties announced on Wednesday.

The Government’s initial focus looks set to be on how the levies could impact investments and jobs in the State, the EU and across the world.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that Ireland and the bloc will “weather this storm” in the face of the taxes, but added they will have an adverse impact.

This morning, Harris is expected to tell the Trade Forum that the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Enterprise will be instructed to prepare “a comprehensive and detailed action plan” within six weeks that can guide Ireland through the upcoming period of uncertainty and open up new markets for Irish exports.

He will also confirm that he has asked Enterprise Minister Peter Burke to bring a specific paper on competitiveness to the Cabinet sub-committee on the economy, trade and competitiveness, which he will chair next Thursday.

It’s understood the Tánaiste will tell the forum that “significant uncertainty” remains in relation to whether further tariffs will be imposed on industries such as pharma, but he will add that “there is always time to strike a deal.”

Advertisement

Trump has previously threatened tariffs on the pharma sector and may yet make further orders. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has suggested the exemption may be down to the US underestimating the complications and impacts of taxing the sector.

There are around 50,000 people employed across Ireland in the pharma sector, with an estimated 30,000 working for US companies with plants here.

Ahead of the meeting of Trade Ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, Harris will emphasise the importance of all EU countries “pulling in the same direction” in order to protect businesses and citizens.

He will commit to holding further talks with EU counterparts on the back of a series of meetings in the past fortnight with colleagues from the 27-country bloc, including Germany, Netherlands, Denmark and Spain, as well as the EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and US Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick.

35% tariff avoided

In relation to Northern Ireland, the Tánaiste is expected to tell today’s forum that there is “immediate North-South challenge” as a direct result of the US decision to impose a 10% tariff difference between EU and UK.

However, the forum will also hear analysis that states that if Ireland was ‘outside’ of the EU, it would have been hit with a tariff of around 35%.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will today engage with stakeholders at the Labour Employer Economic Forum (LEEF), attended by key business and union representatives.

During the meeting, the Taoiseach will engage with and listen to the concerns of those representing industries, businesses and workers on the frontline of tariffs announced by the US this week.

The outlook of economic trade in the wake of Wednesday’s tariff announcement will be top of the agenda for the meeting which will include representatives from IBEC, CIF, Chambers Ireland, ICTU, SIPTU, Forsa and the INMO.

Related Reads 'Liberation Day' and its fallout: Trump thrives on the uncertainty and chaos he's created Will Ireland get caught in the crossfire of the EU's response to Trump's tariffs? The numbers on Trump's big tariff board, where did he pull them from and are they accurate?

The Taoiseach will chair the meeting, which will also be attended by the Tánaiste, Minister Chambers, Minister Donohoe and Minister Burke, along with senior officials from their departments

The LEEF has been a key forum for discussions between government and representative bodies during periods of economic uncertainty, particularly Covid-19 and Brexit.

The manner in which Trump calculated the tariffs was uncovered early yesterday – and it all comes down to trade deficits.

Each country’s new tariff rate appears to be based on a formula that takes the trade deficit that America runs with that country and divides it by the exports that country sends to the US. Then this figure, the final “tariff” number, was cut in half.

A White House official later said that the figures were calculated by the Council of Economic Advisers and that the model was based on “the concept that the trade deficit that we have with any given country is the sum of all trade practices, the sum of all cheating”.

Yesterday, Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers said the extent of the tariffs that were announced by Trump has not been seen for 100 years.

“The last time the scope or extent that this was tried globally in trading terms, was in the early around 1930 which led to the Great Depression. In fact, the tariffs that are being imposed now are in excess of that,” he said.