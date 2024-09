TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said world leaders gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly this week need to reflect on the fact that there is an inconsistent application of international law when it comes to the actions of Russia and Israel.

As global figure heads gather in New York this week for the annual UN General Assembly, Harris has said the political leaders need to take greater efforts to “call out” Israel for its “breaches” of international law.

The World’s attention yesterday was once again turned to the growing conflict in the Middle East as Israel launched a series of bombardments on parts of Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah strongholds in the country and killing almost 500 people while doing so.

The UN yesterday said it was extremely concerned about the escalating violence in the Middle East and peacekeepers in the region said the bombs dropped on Lebanon could have “devastating” consequences for people living in those countries.

Meanwhile in Gaza, after nearly a year of fighting, there is no longer a fully operating hospital in the region, food and aid is scarce and its population has been displaced time and time again. At least 41,455 people have been killed in Gaza since last October as Israel carries out its bombardment campaign.

With the potential for the deadly conflict in the Middle East to soon become even more catastrophic, the Taoiseach today centered his comments on the impact Israel’s actions are having on children in Gaza.

“My particular concern right now is for the many civilians who have no ability to keep themselves safe or secure, or their children safe or secure against the face of such brutality.

“I’ve just come from a just come from an event with the Palestinian Prime Minister, where he broke down in tears recounting the horror that is being faced by children in Gaza and the West Bank,” the Taoiseach told reporters in New York earlier.

“The cry of a child is something we can understand in every language, and right now, the world is turning its back on children crying, children being starved, children facing the most horrific humanitarian situation.

“Children losing limbs, children losing life, children losing parents. And really, this place was set up to stop this,” Harris said in reference to the United Nations.

He continued: “What we have seen now, in my view, is an inconsistent application of international law, where quite rightly, quite rightly, the world stands largely united against Russian aggression, but when it comes to the horrific humanitarian catastrophe in the Middle East, there’s still far too much whataboutery and an inconsistent application of international law.”

Harris highlighted that more discussions need to be taking place about how the countries, who will be speaking about international law while at the UN General Assembly, must “call out” Israel over its “breaches” of those same global rules.