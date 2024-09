A SPOKESPERSON FOR the Defence Forces has confirmed that all Irish soldiers currently deployed in Lebanon are “safe and accounted for”.

It comes as the Irish Defence Forces in Lebanon are providing Government with regular updates of their situation after more than 180 Lebanese people were killed in Israeli air strikes today.

At least 356 people have been killed and over 1,000 more have been wounded in deadly airstrikes in Lebanon by Israel, according to the local health ministry.

The Israeli military fired on more than 300 sites in Lebanon that it claims members of the militant group of Hezbollah are residing, as the situation along the Blue Line remains fraught.

This follows a week of escalating violence between the Israeli Defence Forces and Intelligence Services and Hezbollah.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said that its members are actively monitoring the situation. Personnel from the 124 Infantry Battalion are continuing to carry out their operations in the area where it is possible to do so.

“Our troops continue to demonstrate their commitment to their mission, working to uphold security and cooperation in this challenging environment,” the spokesperson said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said that Government, the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces Lt Gen Sean Clancy and members of the services back home are also “closely monitoring” troops serving in southern Lebanon.

Irish service members are currently based near the southern border of Lebanon near Israel for UN Peacekeeping Mission, UNFIL.

The Journal reported in July that Government and Defence Force leaders were preparing evacuation plans for troops, should the need for them arise.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheál Martin said the situation is intensifying in Lebanon and his Department is very concerned.

“I’ve been in touch with the Chief of Staff of our Defence Forces and he’s been in touch with the command in UNIFIL. The morale of our troops is strong and they’re in very difficult and very challenging circumstances,” he said.

“There is a possibility that some [bombs] will be falling into that vicinity [of where Irish troops are based] but even over the last number of months there have been various, bit more random, but various events, if you like, close to where we operate.”

The Tánaiste added that the security situation for Irish troops is under continuous examination for the last number of months.

Asked what the contingency plan is for Irish troops if there is a ground invasion by Israel, the Tánaiste said in the past UNIFIL has remained in the area in such instances.

“We work with other colleagues, but every potential scenario is worked through by UNIFIL and between the participating countries,” he said.

In a statement this afternoon, the Taoiseach said: “An all-out war must be avoided at all costs. I will be using all my engagements at the UN to stress this point and I fully support the appeal from President Biden overnight for that to be the focus of all sides.”

He added: “Our troops in UNIFIL are well trained and their safety is our main concern.”

Security sources have previously told The Journal that, in general, an evacuation plan would be to move a majority of the troops to Cyprus while a small team would remain behind to maintain a presence.

Heavy traffic has been reported on some roads in the direction of Beirut as many individuals and families in affected areas of southern Lebanon try to escape the epicentre of he violence.

Last month, a video emerged apparently showing Irish peacekeepers being hit in an airstrike as they drove through a South Lebanon village.

It is understood six Irish troops were in a two-vehicle convoy along with two Polish colleagues. The two Armoured Utility Vehicles (AUV) protected the crews and no one was injured.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin wrote to the UN after the incident to express his concern shortly after.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor, Jane Matthews, and Muiris Ó Cearbhaill