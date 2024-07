THE IRISH MILITARY are preparing contingency plans to evacuate some of their troops from the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon if the need arises as Israel threatens an invasion, the Tánaiste has said.

Micheál Martin, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, was speaking at the Joint Defence and Foreign Affairs Oireachtas committee earlier today.

He said such is the grave security situation that planning is advancing to find a way to move the troops out if the conditions deteriorate further. He said the that the decision will ultimately rest with the United Nations and the command of UNIFIL, which is the international peacekeeping mission in the area.

Security sources have told The Journal that in general the plan would be to move a majority of the troops to Cyprus. A small team would remain behind to maintain a presence.

Martin said that Hezbollah, an Iranian backed militant group in South Lebanon, are a “destabilising power” in the region. He said they have been trading blows with the Israelis since the Hamas attack on 7 October last and through the Israeli war on Gaza.

There has been widespread bombing and shelling in South Lebanon by Israeli forces including near to Irish bases.

“I visited our troops in UNIFIL last month to show Government and the Irish people’s support and appreciation for the role our troops carry out in South Lebanon, and saw for myself while there, some of the dangers under which they operate while carrying out their Mission.

“I am and remain deeply concerned by rising tensions in that area. The potential for

further regional escalation remains high, and a widening of this conflict would have

devastating consequences for all in the region, most particularly those living in

proximity to the Blue Line between Israel and Lebanon,” he said.

Martin called on “all parties” to work on de-escalating the tension in the area and he also called for a “sustainable humanitarian ceasefire” as well as the release of all hostages. He added that “accountability for all civilian deaths” was also needed.

“In this unstable climate in which our Defence Forces personnel are serving, the health

and safety of these personnel remains of paramount concern for both myself and for

the Government at this time,” he added.

The Tánaiste explained that he is having regular briefings with the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces Lt Gen Sean Clancy.

Irish troops inside a bomb shelter during recent fighting in South Lebanon. Irish Defence Forces Irish Defence Forces

Contingency planning

He said that regular threat assessments are carried out by the Irish team in South Lebanon to keep decision makers informed on what may unfold.

Martin noted the importance of the pre-deployment training undertaken by the soldiers and that a further platoon of 33 Irish troops will go to support their 350 colleagues there later this month.

“In terms of any contingency planning around this deployment given the instability in the region, I would stress that planning of this nature is part and parcel of all UN and national operational deployments.

“Given the ongoing security issues in this region, contingency planning is ongoing

should the need for evacuation arise.

“I would add however that the Government remains committed to our Missions in the

Middle East, including UNIFIL, and the Government has no plans to evacuate our

personnel currently.

“As members will be aware however, the situation remains highly fluid, and is one that

we are continuing to keep a close eye on,” he added.

The Blue Line, where Irish troops patrol a separation border between Lebanon and Israel. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Security situation

Sources have said in May that there was no change to the posture of Irish troops in South Lebanon – that may change should Israeli troops cross the Blue Line to occupy the area.

It is understood that the assessment of the capability of Hezbollah by security analysts is that it is a hugely capable force, spread across the area.

However they had moved their elite units north but continued to launch salvos of rockets into Israel from locations neat Irish bases and from near the city of Tyre.

This is not just a south Lebanon issue with the Becca Valley, on the border with the Syrian Golan region, scene to activities by Hezbollah also. Israel has hit targets inside Syria also.

Last week the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs issued a warning and reiterated advice for people to leave Lebanon. They were joined by similar advice by the Governments of Canada, Netherlands and Germany.

Sources familiar with the security situation in South Lebanon said that a huge number of the population there has fled in anticipation of an Israeli ground offensive.

The Journal has travelled and reported from South Lebanon on a number of occasions. It is a hugely complex and dangerous environment. There are close to 350 Irish soldiers based in the area – Ireland has announced that it has increased its establishment by 33.

Some 47 Irish soldiers have been killed while serving in the UNIFIL mission – they have been killed by fire from disparate militant groups such as Hezbollah but also by members of a Christian militia that is aligned with Israel during the infamous At Tiri incident in 1980.

The most recent loss of life was Private Sean Rooney who was killed in December 2022 by alleged Hezbollah members.

Martin said during the committee meeting that the lack of justice was “deeply unsatisfactory” in the case of an accused man.

Defence Forces soldiers are stationed at three locations in South Lebanon – they patrol a ceasefire measure known as the Blue Line which divides Lebanon and northern Israel.

Their main base is Camp Shamrock located on a hillside near the town of At Tiri. They also have a presence on the Mediterranean coast in the UNIFIL Headquarters at Naqoura and an outpost dubbed UNP 6-52 on the blueline overlooking the Israeli town of Avivim.

A map showing the Irish positions in South Lebanon. Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

Irish military response

An Irish Defence Forces spokesperson said that they wish to reassure the public” that the personnel stationed in Lebanon are “safe and continue to conduct essential peacekeeping operations”.

The military said they are “closely monitoring all developments, both political and in respect of the security in the wider theatre of interest that may impact on the situation in South Lebanon”.

“Operations, with some operational restrictions as determined by UNIFIL HQ, continue in the theatre of operations, and Irish personnel continue to conduct framework activities within the IRISHPOLBATT Area of Operations (AO),” he said.

The spokesperson said the training of troops coupled with safety measures in place in Lebanon are designed to keep them safe.

“These measures are continually reviewed and enhanced as necessary to address any emerging threats. We remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding our troops, ensuring they are well protected and able to perform their duties effectively.

“We will continue to work diligently alongside our international partners, including the Lebanese Armed Forces, to fulfil our mandate and contribute to a safer and more secure environment for all.

“Our presence in Lebanon is a testament to our unwavering dedication to international peace and security. We acknowledge the complexities of the region and are committed to maintaining our role in fostering a stable and peaceful environment,” the spokesperson added.