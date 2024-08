THE TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL Martin has written to the United Nations’ head of peacekeeping to express his concern regarding the incident in which an Irish army convoy suffered damage in a suspected airstrike.

It is understood that Martin, who is Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs wrote a formal letter to Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who is responsible for peacekeeping operations, The Journal has learned.

Sources have said that the letter expresses “extreme concern” at the incident and spoke of the growing danger in the region.

It is not known if the Tánaiste accused Israel of the incident on August 10 but he did underline the Irish Government’s belief that both the Israeli Defence Forces and Hezbollah “should be reminded of their obligations to the safety of United Nations’ peacekeepers”.

There is no suggestion in the letter that Ireland is considering pulling out of the UNIFIL mission with the Tánaiste apparently telling UN counterparts that the Irish are committed to staying the course.

He also strongly urged that an investigation by the United Nations be expedited and the results to be communicated to Irish officials.

A video has emerged showing the moment the bomb hits and the two vehicles drive through.

A spokesman for the Department of Defence confirmed a letter has been sent to the United Nations.

He said: “I can confirm that the Tánaiste has today written to the UN Under Secretary General for Peace Operations, Mr Jean-Pierre Lacroix, concerning the incident in South Lebanon on Saturday evening last.

“In his letter, the Tánaiste expressed his ‘extreme concern’ at the incident which illustrates ‘the growing danger of an escalation of the conflict in the region’.”

The incident happened on Saturday night at 8pm local time in an area near the village of Hanine which has been scene to several bombings by Israeli drones and aircraft, as well as widespread Hezbollah activity, in recent times.

It is understood six Irish troops were in a two-vehicle convoy along with two Polish colleagues.

It has emerged that shrapnel from the huge blast – which was part of a strike on a suspected Hezbollah building – hit the vehicles.

Sources have said that the two Armoured Utility Vehicles (AUV) protected the crews and no one was injured – at least one of the vehicles sustained damage to the rear but the armoured cocoon stayed intact. There has also been behind the scenes praise for how the troops handled the situation.

An investigation is underway by UNIFIL and the Irish Defence Forces – this is likely going to focus not just on the remains of the bomb used but also on data from a French military radar base in South Lebanon.

It is understood that this radar installation monitors Israeli aircraft incursions into the area and is likely to have a clear picture of what happened and who was responsible.

Sources have said at this stage all indications are that it was an Israeli strike on a building in the village.

Tensions remain exceptionally high in the area as Israel and Hezbollah trade ordnance – fatalities have been recorded on both sides of the ceasefire zone known as the Blue Line in south Lebanon where Irish troops are based.

A statement was requested from the Israeli Embassy in Dublin and the Israeli Ministry of Defence yesterday.

In a statement from UNIFIL the organisation said that two vehicles were damaged – the organisation has appealed for the safety of peacekeepers to be respected.

“We are extremely concerned about dangers posed to UNIFIL peacekeepers since the exchanges of fire began on 8 October.

“All parties must act to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers in accordance with international obligations.

“UNIFIL continues to engage with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line through its liaison channels to mitigate misunderstandings and prevent further tensions. An investigation has been launched into the incident,” a spokesman said.