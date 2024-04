THE VOTING IS done and we have a new Taoiseach – but Simon Harris isn’t the only TD who’ll be appointed to a new role today.

As the new leader of the country, Harris is set to nominate members of Cabinet from his own party, with a couple of new names expected to hold ministerial office for the first time.

There are two senior positions up for grabs: Harris’s Further and Higher Education portfolio (following his move to the Taoiseach’s office); and Simon Coveney’s Enterprise portfolio, after he announced last week that he’d be stepping down from Cabinet.

There’s also a vacancy to be filled arising from Josepha Madigan’s decision to step down as Minister of State for Special Education.

Harris is expected to begin summoning his new Cabinet members before the Dáil begins again after 5pm.

Follow us for updates on all the appointees (and possible demotions) below.

Updates by Hayley Halpin

Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris has now congratulated Harris on his appointment. “I wish him all the best as he settles into the role and look forward to working together as we further strengthen UK-Ireland cooperation,” he said. Congratulations to @SimonHarrisTD on his appointment as Taoiseach today. I wish him all the best as he settles into the role and look forward to working together as we further strengthen UK-Ireland cooperation. https://t.co/nahxEeVsv8 — Chris Heaton-Harris MP (@chhcalling) April 9, 2024 Harris was in Co Armagh yesterday for the first North-South Ministerial Council in nearly three years. The North-South Ministerial Council was set up under the Good Friday Agreement to develop cross-border co-operation between ministers in the North and the Republic. At the event, Tánaiste Micheál Martin was asked whether he will have to do some “hand-holding” with Harris in terms of European affairs and Northern Ireland. Responding to reporters, Martin said that the incoming Taoiseach “has been in government for a considerable period of time and will be well aware of all of the issues”. “In my capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defense, on the key issues of Northern Ireland obviously I will be working flat out, as we said earlier, to make sure the institutions are resilient to support institutions to continue to develop the Shared Island initiative, which is having real significant impact on a number of fronts,” Martin said. The Tánaiste was asked if he thinks the eye will be taken off the ball on Northern issues with Harris, to which he said he doesn’t believe so. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has expressed her “warmest congratulations” to Simon Harris on his appointment as Taoiseach. My warmest congratulations to @SimonHarrisTD on being elected Taoiseach of Ireland today.



We will work hand in hand to deliver for the people of Ireland, and for Europe as a whole.



Looking forward to meeting you in Brussels on Thursday. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 9, 2024 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also offered his congratulations to Harris. “As the closest of neighbours, I look forward to forging even stronger ties between our two countries so we can deliver for people across these isles,” Sunak said. Congratulations @SimonHarrisTD on becoming Taoiseach.



As the closest of neighbours, I look forward to forging even stronger ties between our two countries so we can deliver for people across these isles. https://t.co/G7fP8p7Je5 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 9, 2024 Here’s the moment Simon Harris was elected Taoiseach in the Dáil by 88 votes to 69: It's official - Simon Harris has been elected Taoiseach in a Dáil vote. pic.twitter.com/tg7l1bvMe2 — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) April 9, 2024 While Harris’ appointment as Taoiseach is a fairly straightforward process, what’s less certain yet is who he will place into ministerial roles. Fine Gael has control of Enterprise, Public Expenditure, Social Protection, Higher Education, and Justice. Harris leaving Higher Education to become Taoiseach frees up one of those ministerial roles for promotion, while Simon Coveney’s resignation as Minister for Enterprise opens another slot. Harris will also promote a couple of backbenchers to junior minister roles. These will be confirmed at Cabinet tomorrow rather than in the Dáil today. Our Political Editor Christina Finn reported earlier that Harris is expected to place a renewed focus on the European affairs brief with someone he rates highly who can communicate major EU issues like security and migration at home. Good afternoon, Hayley Halpin here for the next few hours as Simon Harris is expected to nominate members of the new Cabinet. Earlier this afternoon, Harris received his seal of office from President Higgins, becoming Ireland’s newest Taoiseach. Prior to this, Harris was officially nominated by the Dáil by 88 votes to 69 to be the next Taoiseach. The new Taoiseach is expected to begin summoning his new Cabinet members before the Dáil begins again after 5pm. The new Cabinet members will then be voted for and approved by the Dáil before it is adjourned for the evening.

