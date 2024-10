TAOISEACH SIMON Harris has poured cold water on a proposal to cut offers of accommodation to new arrivals from Ukraine from next March.

Harris said this afternoon that he is satisfied no further changes are needed to the Ukrainian temporary protection system at the moment.

It was reported today that senior Government officials are developing a range of proposals to reduce the numbers of Ukrainians living in publicly funded accommodation.

However, speaking to reporters in Washington DC, Harris said he is “not convinced” by the proposals to stop accommodation offers from March.

“No proposals have come to Cabinet, but my view, for what it’s worth, is that we have made a lot of changes in relation to Ukrainian people coming to Ireland. I think we’re at the outer limits of that now,” Harris said.

Advertisement

“I don’t see a compelling case, being very honest, for more changes. That’s not to be in any way critical of a system that should constantly keep things under review.”

The Taoiseach said that in relation to migration, he believes the Government should instead be focusing on “the work that needs to be done on the international protection side”.

“Including, in my view, that we should introduce a contribution charge for people who are working and have means,” the Taoiseach said.

He added that he expects a proposal on this to come to Cabinet this month.

Harris first suggested that asylum seekers who have income should be asked to financially contribute towards State accommodation back in September.

The move came a few months after the Department of Social Protection announced that it would begin means-testing the daily expenses allowances distributed to those living in direct provision.