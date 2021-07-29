'Singing’ priest Tony Walsh accused of sexually abusing a boy in Dublin in the 1980s

FORMER “SINGING” PRIEST Tony Walsh has been sent forward for trial accused of sexually abusing a boy in Dublin in the 1980s.

Walsh, 67, who toured in the All Priests Show, performing as an Elvis Presley impersonator, from the late seventies and into the 1980s, appeared again at Dublin District Court today.

A book of evidence was served in court. A State solicitor told Judge Michael Walsh that the Director of Public Prosecutions was seeking a return for trial order.

He consented to the request and told the accused he was being sent forward for trial on indictment, and that he will face his next hearing on 29 October next at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Following a request from defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew, Judge Walsh granted legal aid to include representation of senior counsel.

Walsh, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, is charged with two counts of indecent assault of a male between January 1983 and December 1985.

At an earlier hearing, Garda Laura Brennan, of Clondalkin station told the court Walsh “made no reply” when the charges were put to him.

Questioned by the defence solicitor about the procedural timeline, and possible delay in bringing the case, Garda Brennan said the DPP issued the direction to charge him on 14 June last.

The complainant made a report in May 2019 to a Garda Protective Services Unit.

A file was sent to the DPP who issued the direction in June to charge him. There had been no previous report made by the complainant, the court heard in exchanges between Garda Brennan and the defence solicitor.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gildernew said this may be something for another forum and the judge said while the questions were fair, it was a matter for the trial court.

The ex-priest, formerly of North Circular Road, Dublin, must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intends to use an alibi in his defence.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.