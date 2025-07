A PILOT SINGLE application system for secondary school places has been announced today by the government.

The system will initially be rolled out for secondary schools in five towns: Athenry, Celbridge, Clonakilty, Greystones, and Tullamore.

It will allow parents or guardians who want to apply for a first-year place for their child in multiple schools to submit just one application. The system will also include applications for special classes, something parents have long campaigned for.

Advertisement

Applications will open from 1 October 2025 for school places in September 2026.

Education Minister Helen McEntee said she intends to roll the scheme out nationwide, adding that it will be a “gamechanger” for parents.

“This pilot is an important step towards delivering a more efficient, transparent, and equitable school application process. It will reduce stress for parents and children, ease administrative burdens on schools, and support better planning for school places,” she said.

In recent years, parents of children with special needs have been increasingly protesting to highlight the lack of available supports in schools for their children and the shortgage of places.

At a protest outside the Department of Education last summer, one mother told The Journal how she had applied to 32 schools, but her daughter did not secure a place.