Sinn Féin TD says Brian Stanley guilty of 'colossal errors of judgment'

SINN FÉIN TD and Public Accounts Committee chairman Brian Stanley is “guilty of colossal errors of judgment” by posting two controversial tweets, a party colleague has said.

Eoin Ó Broin said the tweets have caused “a lot of hurt” but he rejected claims Stanley is not fit to chair the committee.

Speaking on This Week in Politics on RTÉ One, he described Stanley as a “fine politician and a good public representative”.

Stanley, who is taking this week off to spend time with his family at the request of his party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, is to make a statement to the Dáil about the social media posts.

Stanley had been facing mounting calls to appear before the Dáil following a series of controversies.

On Wednesday, he publicly apologised for a tweet sent last weekend, which appeared to glorify historical killings of British soldiers by the IRA.

But he insisted he has “no apology to make” over a 2017 tweet he sent that appeared to comment on the sexuality of Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar.

The Laois-Offaly TD has now deleted his Twitter account.

Ó Broin has said that his party colleague has been accused of things that are “wrong”.

“What he is guilty of is colossal errors of judgment pertaining to both tweets,” he told RTÉ.