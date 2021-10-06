#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 October 2021
Sinn Féin in 10-point lead as most popular party in new opinion poll

That’s according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll.

By Press Association Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 8:46 PM
17 minutes ago 2,672 Views 11 Comments
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald's personal approval rating has risen in the poll
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
A NEW OPINION poll gives Sinn Féin a 10-point lead over its nearest political rivals in Ireland.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll puts Sinn Féin at 32%, ahead of the main governing coalition parties Fine Gael on 22% and Fianna Fáil on 20%.

The Sinn Féin result is up 1% on the previous poll while Fianna Fáil is unchanged and Fine Gael has fallen by 5%.

The poll puts the Green Party at 7% (up 1%) and Labour on 4% (up 1%).

The results also show a drop in the satisfaction rating of the Government from 53% in June to 46%.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s personal approval rating fell by eight points to 41% and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar dropped by 13 points to 43%.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald saw her satisfaction rating rise from 42% to 43%.

The opinion poll was conducted among 1,200 adults at 120 sampling points across all constituencies on 2, 4 and 5 October.

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie