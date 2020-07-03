Mary Lou McDonald 'very sorry' for any hurt caused by seeing large crowds at Belfast funeral

Mary Lou McDonald at the funeral of Bobby Storey in Belfast this week.

Mary Lou McDonald at the funeral of Bobby Storey in Belfast this week.

SINN FÉIN LEADER, Mary Lou McDonald, has said she is “very sorry” for any hurt caused to grieving families seeing large crowds at a funeral in west Belfast this week.

McDonald and other prominent Sinn Féin politicians attended the funeral of former IRA prisoner Bobby Storey on Tuesday.

The party leader said social distancing in such a large crowd is “difficult, if not impossible”, but that every effort was made to maintain distancing measures.

Hundreds of people lined the route as the cortege passed through west Belfast earlier this week.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, McDonald said it would have been “incredibly hard” for people who had lost loved ones during the pandemic and been unable to hold or attend funeral proceedings to see such large crowds at Storey’s funeral.

“I’m very, very acutely conscious of everyone who has lost a loved one and buried them in the most difficult and lonely and heartbreaking circumstances at the height of the pandemic,” she said.

Looking at the images of very busy pathways in west Belfast and taking all of that in has jolted and caused some hurt among some of those families, and for that I am very sorry.

“I accept that certainly in terms of the numbers that turned out on the pavements… those were large crowds and social distancing when people come out in those numbers is very, very difficult, if not impossible.

“Was it all 100% right and perfect on the day? No,” she said. “It was always going to prove difficult because Bobby was such a public figure.”

She said that nobody wanted to cause “hurt, upset or any further pressure” on grieving families.

Speaking to reporters in Leinster House yesterday, McDonald said nobody should be punished for attending the funeral of a friend.

“One of the great marks of friendship and decency is how you say your goodbyes to people.”

When asked if she should apologise, she said: “No, I was pleased to have the opportunity to say goodbye to a friend of mine and had Bobby died a week in advance, a week earlier I wouldn’t have been in a position to do that.”

Regulations

Under Stormont regulations and guidance, friends of a deceased person should only attend the funeral if none of the bereaved family members are attending. Bobby Storey’s family did attend Tuesday’s funeral.

It is understood that more than 100 people were inside St Agnes’ for Storey’s funeral.

Northern Ireland’s five party leaders are due to meet today to try and resolve serious differences over the attendance of Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at the funeral.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

O’Neill was heavily criticised by her powersharing partners at Stormont after attending the service for Bobby Storey in west Belfast.

In a statement today on the controversy, O’Neill said: “At the foremost of my mind are all the families who are grieving. I have listened carefully to the voices of those who have lost loved ones.”

She said that no one family’s grief “is more important than another’s”, adding that it is unfortunate this has divided the NI Executive.

“We have important work to do and I firmly believe that all the parties of the Executive are committed to this and to powersharing,” she said.

“We have made good progress in this despite all the difficulties. My commitment is to continue this work.

While Stormont is anticipated to sign off guidance that would allow more people to attend a funeral, depending on the size of the church, that has not yet been announced.

Police have said they are investigating whether there were any breaches of lockdown rules during Tuesday’s events.

- With reporting by Press Association.