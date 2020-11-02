Additional measures in place at Midlands Prison after six staff test positive

SIX PRISON STAFF working at the Midlands Prison have tested positive for Covid-19, TheJournal.ie has learned.

Last week an outbreak of the disease was confirmed on the A2 landing of the prison. It’s understood a number of prisoners were infected. Authorities have not provided any further information on the exact number.

Widespread testing has now been carried out. No additional prisoners have been infected with Covid. However, six members of staff have come back positive.

Contact tracing is now in operation but TheJournal.ie understands over 20 staff members will be considered close contacts and must self-isolate while waiting on a test.

As a result of the outbreak, prisoners are now under a “stricter regime”. They will still have access to the exercise yard and other services, prison sources said.

A statement from the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said: “The Irish Prison Service is continuing to work closely with HSE/Public Health and arrangements are being made with the HSE for the re-testing of all prisoners and staff, later this week, in order to provide an assured response to the current outbreak in Midlands Prison.

“This will support a return to a more normal prison regime as soon as possible.

“The Director-General of the Irish Prison Service Caron McCaffrey today visited the Midlands Prison to meet with the Midlands Prison management and staff and National Infection Control Team (NICT), to review the operational and infection control arrangements in place.”