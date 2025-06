A SIX-YEAR-OLD girl from Tipperary has become the youngest ever winner of the An Post writing competition.

Holly Hogan, who is a student at Youghalarra National School in Newtown, Nenagh, will now have her work featured on a specially-commissioned postcard available at post offices across Ireland.

The competition theme this year was ‘Caring for our Community’ and Holly’s entry showed her gratitude to her local postman for safely delivering her passport.

Holly photographed with her mum Claire, postman Martin McKenna, her classmates and teacher Lourda Conway. Liam Burke Liam Burke

The programme welcomed submissions from junior infant to sixth class pupils.

“At An Post, we are proud to support Literacy through fun reading and writing competitions,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

This year, primary school pupils were asked to write a letter telling us how they will contribute to the growth, wellbeing, and sustainability of our beloved Ireland and sow the seeds for a future to be proud of.