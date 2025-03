A SIXTH MAN arrested during the investigation into the death of Quham Babatunde in Dublin has been charged with violent disorder and two counts of assault.

Mr Babatunde, who was aged 34 and from Nigeria, died after being stabbed on Anne Street South in the city centre at around 3 am on February 15.

It occurred after a row started among revellers leaving a Valentine’s night music event.

Gardaí found him unresponsive, and he was rushed to St James’s Street Hospital, where he passed away a short time later.

John Eghomwanre, 23, Dun Emer Glade, Lusk, Co. Dublin, was arrested on Thursday, and on Friday, gardaí charged him with three offences.

He was held by gardaí pending his appearance before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court, where Garda Grainne Collier gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

During the brief hearing, defence counsel Luke O’Higgins, instructed by solicitor Evan Moore, said his client, who has yet to indicate a plea, was not applying for bail at this stage.

Mr Eghomwanre is accused of assault causing harm to Mr Babatunde at Anne Street South and his friend Adetola Adetuilehim at Duke Lane, and violent disorder.

Judge Finan granted legal aid and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on March 11.

Gardaí must obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the defence must give the prosecution 48 hours’ notice if they intend to apply for bail.

Mr Babatunde had been living in the Ballyogan accommodation centre in south Dublin pending his international protection application.

Five other men have already come before the courts on charges connected to his murder or events in the area that night.

They remain in custody on remand.

Ryan Ndede, 23, of Boroimhe Birches, Swords, Co Dublin, was arrested by the PSNI in Belfast after boarding a ferry to England. He was charged with Quham Babatunde’s murder and held in custody after he appeared at Belfast Magistrate’s Court on February 21.

The other four have appeared before Dublin District Court on connected charges.

Rory Carr, 21, of Ard na Greine, Seapoint Lane, Balbriggan, was accused of assault causing harm to Mr Babatunde and Adetuilehim at Anne Street South, and violent disorder.

Jeffrey Bangu, 21, of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan, was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Babatunde at Duke Lane and to Adetuilehim at Anne Street South.

He faces additional charges of violent disorder and the production of a knife during the incident.

Sean Forde, 23, with an address at Bath Road, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, was charged with violent disorder at Anne Street South.

Bakuani Diavisi, 25, of Cardy Rock, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, was charged with assault causing harm to another named male at Dawson Street, Dublin 2, on the same date.