Skin lesion removed from Joe Biden’s chest was cancerous, doctor says

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 5 minutes ago
A SKIN LESION removed from US President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer, his doctor said.
White House doctor Kevin O’Connor that no further treatment was required.
Dr O’Connor said “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the president’s routine physical examination on 16 February.
He said the site of the removal on Biden’s chest has “healed nicely” and the president will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.
Basal cells are among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer, especially when caught early.
Dr O’Connor said they do not tend to spread like other cancers but could grow in size, which is why they are removed.
Biden, 80, was deemed by Dr O’Connor to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit” to handle his White House responsibilities during the check-up, which comes as he is weeks away from launching an expected bid for re-election in 2024.
Biden had “several localised non-melanoma skin cancers” removed from his body before he started his presidency, Dr O’Connor said in his 16 February summary of the president’s health, noting it was well established that Biden spent a lot of time in the sun during his youth.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site