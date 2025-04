GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a skull was found in Co Cork.

The skull, believed to be human, was discovered at a location near Eyeries on Friday afternoon.

It was reportedly found during renovation work on a house and garden.

A garda spokesperson said the scene is currently being preserved pending technical examination.

“The remains, believed to be a human skull, were removed for further examination and DNA analysis,” they said.

“Enquiries are ongoing. No further information is available at this time.”