VETERAN UK BROADCASTER Kay Burley has announced her retirement from Sky News after 36 years at the channel.

Burley has been a fixture of Sky News’ journalistic output since the station began in 1988 and she confirmed her departure at the end of her breakfast programme today.

Closing her show, she said: “After over a million minutes of live TV news, more than anyone else in the world, it’s time for me to indulge in some of my other passions, including my love for travel.

So, after covering 12 separate general elections, including Sir Keir Starmer’s victory last year, I am retiring from Sky News, let politicians of every party just rejoice at that news.

Advertisement

“Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning. I can’t tell you how much I have appreciated your support over the last three and a half decades – you’re awesome.

“I will post more on my social media and hope to see you around. Please keep in touch.”

More to follow