POLLS HAVE OPENED in Slovakia as EU elections continue this morning, with voting to get underway in Italy later also.

Slovakia’s elections take place under the shadow of last month’s shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

While Ireland voted yesterday (along with Czechia), and the Netherlands voted on

Thursday, most of the EU’s 27 countries — including powerhouses Germany and France — will hold their votes tomorrow.

Italy, the EU’s third-biggest economy, will start voting later today. The results are likely to have a big impact on how the parliament is configured and on the future course of the bloc.

In Ireland, counting is due to get underway later this morning in the local elections, with counting in the EU elections to kick off tomorrow morning.

Slovakia shooting

In Slovakia, the 15 May assassination attempt on Fico by a 71-year-old poet rocked the nation of 5.4 million and spread shockwaves across the EU.

A visibly thinner Fico had issued a pre-poll video describing his attacker as “an activist of the Slovak opposition” which he accused of “aggressive and hateful politics”.

“It was only a matter of time before a tragedy would occur,” the four-time PM said in the 14-minute video.

His party, which highlighted the attack in its campaign events, opposes EU arms deliveries to Ukraine and rails against alleged “warmongers” in Brussels.

Violence has occurred elsewhere in the bloc.

Late last night, a man hit Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a Copenhagen square.

She was not seriously hurt, according to witnesses. Police arrested the assailant, whose motive was not immediately known. Denmark also votes tomorrow.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned the “despicable act” against Frederiksen, but the shooting of Fico was the most dramatic incident in the bloc ahead of the polls.

In its wake, support for Fico’s left-wing populist Smer-SD party has skyrocketed and soared past its main liberal rival to the top of voter-intention surveys.

Historically however, Slovakia registers low turnout in EU elections. In the last one, in 2019, just 22 percent of voters cast ballots.

Italy and the far-right

In Italy, far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is hoping a strong showing from her party will strengthen her hand as a key EU powerbroker.

Polls suggest her post-fascist Brothers of Italy could come out on top with 27% of the vote, which would reflect a broader surge of gains for far-right groups across the EU.

Ireland had a record number of far-right candidates running in its elections, though it remains to be seen if any candidates will secure one of the country’s 14 EU seats.

A good showing for Meloni’s party could give her a lot of sway in the new EU Parliament, as her backing could be crucial in deciding if current Commission president von der Leyen, a German conservative, earns a second term in charge.

Meloni has already been courted by centre-right von der Leyen — and by French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who wants to create an EU supergroup of far-right parties.

Meloni has not said what she will do, but has insisted her goal is to relegate EU leftwing parties to the opposition benches.

As with Ireland, increasing backlash against migrants has driven far-right fortunes across the EU, and was one of the key reasons Meloni was propelled to power in 2022.

Overall, polls ahead of the vote suggested that far-right parties could claim around a quarter of the 720 seats in the incoming EU parliament.

With reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald