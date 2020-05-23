More than 1,000 drivers caught speeding on national ‘Slow Down Day'

OVER 1,000 DRIVERS were caught breaking the speed limit on National Slow Down Day, with two motorists caught driving over 200km per hour.

Officers and GoSafe vans checked 126,001 vehicles and found 1,072 vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau, said: “We would like to thank the 124,929 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limits.

“While the vast majority of motorists were found to be travelling safely and well within the speed limits, there are still those who continue to drive at excessive and inappropriate speeds.

“We will continue to focus our enforcement activities on non-compliant motorists as we strive to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions across our roads network.”

Some of the notable detections included:

– 201km/h in a 120km/h on the M8 Cashel Tipperary

– 202km/h in a 100km/h on the M50 Dublin

– 99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Clonmel Tipperary

– 106km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Navan Road Dublin 15 Dublin

– 133km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Finglas Dublin 11 Dublin

– 125km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R132 Mell Drogheda Louth

– 172km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R173 Rockmarshall Jenkinstown Louth

– 124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin

– 147km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Balgatheran Drogheda Louth