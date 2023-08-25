Advertisement

Friday 25 August 2023
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie File photo
# Weather Warning
Snap thunderstorm warning in place for 19 counties until 9pm
The warning is due to remain in place until 9pm.
10.7k
3
1 hour ago

A THUNDERSTORM WARNING is in place for 19 counties with immediate effect.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is in place this evening in Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Leitrim, and all the counties of Leinster.

Met Éireann expects localised thunderstorms with potential impacts that include difficult travelling conditions and spot flooding.

The warning is due to remain in place until 9pm.

The national forecast for tonight indicates that showers will gradually wind down and be mostly confined to the north and east, with some clear and dry periods in the west and southwest before more scattering showers come down from the north. Temperatures are expected to reach lows of eight to 11 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow will be “generally cloudy with showers becoming fairly widespread in the afternoon, a few heavy and possibly thundery in the east”, according to Met Éireann.

“The best of the drier and brighter intervals will be in the west and southwest. A moderate to fresh northerly breeze will persist with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the south.”

Sunday will round off the weekend with highs of 16 to 20 degrees and a blustery morning with heavy rain followed by scattered showers.

