Wednesday 11 November 2020
Development of almost 600 social and affordable homes at Dublin site one step closer after council votes to transfer land

Planning permission for the development was secured earlier this year.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 6:48 PM
A view of the front of the proposed development.
A SOUTH DUBLIN project which would build 597 social and affordable homes is one step closer to development after the council approved to transfer part of the land at the site to the Land Development Agency. 

This approval from Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council allows the project to move to tender preparation in order to get a contractor at the start of next year to build the homes. 

Planning permission was secured for the project in July. It proposes to build 200 social homes and almost 400 affordable homes to rent or buy. 

The proposed site is located at Shanganagh, Shankill, south Dublin and the council will transfer part of its land at Shanganagh. 

Any proposal to dispose of, otherwise known as transferring, council land or property must be approved by elected council members.  

The DLR council on Monday voted to approve the transfer of these lands to the Land Development Agency (LDA). 

The LDA said on Twitter that it welcomes the decision. 

The agency said this development is the largest social and affordable scheme with planning permission in Ireland at the moment. 

Progress so far 

In July, both the council and LDA said they had made significant progress on the detail and design of the scheme, which will see 51 terraced and semi-detached houses consisting of 21 two-beds and 30 three-beds.

The development will also include 546 apartments of two four-beds, 99 three-beds, 203 two-beds, 165 one-beds and 29 studios.  

Overall, it will be made up of 200 social homes, 91 homes that will be available for purchase under an affordable purchase scheme and 306 affordable cost-rental homes.

The planned site occupies nine hectares adjacent to Shanganagh Castle, Shanganagh Park and Castle Farm, and will be within 10 minutes’ walk of the proposed Dart station at Woodbrook.

TheJournal.ie previously asked what price range would be termed “affordable” in the development.

In response, an LDA spokesperson said: “Details on rent levels and pricing have yet to be fully determined, but we are confident this scheme will provide an attractive option for potential residents relative to prevailing market rates.” 

With reporting by Sean Murray 

