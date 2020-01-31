This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 31 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Social Democrats propose affordable homes at €200k and the end to commuter hell in election manifesto

Entitled ‘Invest in Better’, the party said the document sets out a uniquely Irish version of the Nordic model”.

By Christina Finn Friday 31 Jan 2020, 4:19 PM
54 minutes ago 4,216 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4987932
Social Democrat's Catherine Murphy
Image: Leah Farrell
Social Democrat's Catherine Murphy
Social Democrat's Catherine Murphy
Image: Leah Farrell

A RENT FREEZE, affordable housing, and greater public investment in childcare are among the proposals in the Social Democrats’ election manifesto launched today. 

Entitled ‘Invest in Better’, the party said the document sets out a uniquely Irish version of the Nordic model”.

Changing the Irish system is not about “re-inventing the wheel”, said party co-leader Róisín Shortall, who said other countries operate a lot different to Ireland.

Co-leader Catherine Murphy said that affordability has to be central to the Land Development Agency (LDA), stating that 100,000 homes should be built on public land. 

Murphy said these homes should cost in the region of €210,000. Mortgage repayments would be in the region of €700-€800, she said. 

She said the government is “throwing money rather than investing money in a solution” to the housing crisis, in the form of the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP). 

The party also commits to the full funding and implementation of Slaintecare, with Shortall stating that other parties are only paying “lip service” to its roll out. 

Improving work/life balance prioritising cycling and public transport, in a bid to tackle the commuter gridlock, is also central to the party.

Related Read

24.01.20 The Candidate: Rent freeze not off the table, rent hike reforms and a fiver for pensioners - Micheál's manifesto promises

“The sense that so many families feel, they feel they are only living to work,” said Shortall, who said no one has “time for themselves” or a break from the “stresses”. 

She said flexible work options, as well as an increase in parental leave, has been prioritised with the pressure of the Social Democrats, with Shortall welcoming that the government took on their idea of extending unpaid leave. 

“As we start a new decade, there has got to be a realisation that there is a better way of doing things. Too often in Ireland we have settled for second best – public services which are not the quality they should be.

“As social democrats, we fundamentally believe that meaningful strategic investment in public services is the best way to put real money back in people’s pockets on a daily basis by ensuring they don’t have to fork out for the basic services the State should provide such as health, childcare, affordable homes. This manifesto sets out a very clear, practical, path to deliver such a society,” said Murphy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie