SOCIAL MEDIA HAS “destroyed social conscience”, the Dáil heard today as independent TD Michael Lowry detailed how people are recording tragic incidents instead of assisting those in need.

The Tipperary politician said a mother in Cork last week witnessed people “callously filming her son’s final moments” after he drowned in the River Lee in the county.

Luke Hyde, 34, died after he got into difficulty and later drowned last week. Lowry today in the Dáil referenced media reports which detailed Luke’s mother’s account of the event.

He told TDs that social media has become the “scourge” of our society and is destroying lives: “Emergency responders have frequently spoken out about the heartless behaviour of onlookers who turn the tragedy into a clickbait opportunity.”

Lowry added: “It is not only incidents like this that find their way into the public domain. Violent brawls, racist attacks, abusive actions and bullying are also considered fair game for recording.”

Independent TD Michael Lowry told the Dáil that social media is a scourge on our society. Alamy Alamy

Social media has led to the situation where “nowadays, absolutely nothing is deemed off-limits”. Speaking during Other Members’ Questions in the Dáil today, Lowry said that “insulting, offensive, humiliating and degrading commentary is now the norm”.

He added: “The sheer power of social media has destroyed social conscience.”

He asked public expenditure minister Jack Chambers, who stood in for the Taoiseach today, if he would outline the brief of Coimisiún na Meán – the media regulator – which implemented an online safety code to prevent the uploading of harmful content online.

Chambers said that Coimisiún na Meán is a “powerful regulator” which sets out what online content is permitted and how platforms can prevent the spread of illegal content. He told Lowry that certain filming can also result in a criminal offence.

“When this sort of content is posted, very real harm is done. The trauma of loss that families experience is compounded,” Chambers added.

Both TDs expressed their condolences to the family of Luke Hyde.