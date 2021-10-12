State pension and core social welfare payments to increase by €5 per week

THE STATE PENSION and the core social welfare payments are to increase by €5 per week from January.

The measures were announced today by Minister for Public Expenditure Micheal McGrath as part of Budget 2022, where social welfare measures worth €558 million were announced.

This will bring the full State pension to €253.30 per week and the maximum personal rate of Jobseeker’s Allowance and Jobseeker’s Benefit with no dependents to €208 per week.

The increase will be applied proportionately to lower rates and for qualified adults.

For Jobseekers payments, there will be an increase for a dependent under 12 of €2 or €3 for those over 12.

While these measures will not come into effect until 2022, a €5 increase to the Fuel Allowance comes into effect from midnight.

The means allowed above the maximum State pension contributory rate for the fuel allowance means test is also increasing to €120. The qualifying period on Jobseekers Allowance and Supplementary Welfare Allowance will fall from 15 to 12 months.

Active Retirement Ireland said the €5 increase to the State pension was ‘not sufficient to meet the increased cost of living for older people’.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Failing to bring the state pension to a rate of 34% of average weekly earnings and not triple-locking it to guarantee it increases in line with the rate of inflation or average earnings growth, demonstrates a lack of long-term planning that the Government promised older people,” CEO Maureen Kavanagh said.

Other measures announced include:

The Living Alone Allowance will increase €3 per week

will increase €3 per week The duration of Parents Benefit will increase by two weeks to seven weeks (July 2022)

will increase by two weeks to seven weeks (July 2022) There will also be a €10 increase in the Back-to-School Allowance , and the income thresholds for one- and two-parent households will be equalised (June 2022)

, and the income thresholds for one- and two-parent households will be equalised (June 2022) The threshold for the Working Family Payment will increase by €10

will increase by €10 The income disregard for the Carers Allowance will increase for €332.50 to €350 for a single person and from €665 to €750 for a couple, while the capital disregard will rise from €20,000 to €50,000 (June 2022)

will increase for €332.50 to €350 for a single person and from €665 to €750 for a couple, while the capital disregard will rise from €20,000 to €50,000 (June 2022) The earnings limit on Disability Allowance will rise from €350 to €375, with the general means disregard rising to €7.60 per week (June 2022)

will rise from €350 to €375, with the general means disregard rising to €7.60 per week (June 2022) The period during which the Domiciliary Care Allowance can be paid for children in hospital is increasing from three to six months

can be paid for children in hospital is increasing from three to six months The rate of the Wage Subsidy Scheme for people with disabilities will rise by €1 per hour

will rise by €1 per hour The number of contributions required to qualify for Treatments Benefit from 260 to 39 for 25 to 28 year olds

from 260 to 39 for 25 to 28 year olds There was no change to the Christmas bonus, which has been paid in full since Budget 2019.

More details as we get them.