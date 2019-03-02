This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully launches

The launch is a key step towards resuming manned space flights from US soil.

By AFP Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 10:50 AM
44 minutes ago 1,645 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4520964
Image: Terry Renna
Image: Terry Renna

NASA AND SPACEX today celebrated the successful launch of a new astronaut capsule on a week-long round trip to the International Space Station – a key step towards resuming manned space flights from US soil after an eight-year break.

This time around, the only occupant on board SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule was a dummy named Ripley – but NASA plans to put two astronauts aboard later this year.

The new capsule blasted off aboard the Falcon 9 rocket built by SpaceX – run by billionaire Elon Musk — at 2.49 am (07.49 am Irish time) from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, lighting up the coastline.

Eleven minutes later, the confirmation came from SpaceX mission control:

“Dragon separation confirmed.”

That triggered cheers at the firm’s headquarters and at the Kennedy Space Center.

The capsule is scheduled to reach the ISS by tomorrow at around 11 am Irish time, with a return to Earth next Friday.

It will splash down in the Atlantic Ocean, from where it will be brought back to Cape Canaveral.

In another success, the rocket’s first stage returned to Earth, landing on a platform 500 kilometres off the Florida coast in the Atlantic. It marks the 35th such recovery by SpaceX.

NASA had announced weather conditions were good ahead of the launch, with an 80% chance of favourable weather.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk, who founded the company in 2002, was at the space centre for the occasion.

Shuttered

After the shuttle program was shuttered in July 2011 following a 30-year run, NASA began outsourcing the logistics of its space missions.

It pays Russia to get its people up to the ISS orbiting research facility at a cost of $82 million (€72 million) per head for a round trip.

In 2014, the US space agency awarded contracts to SpaceX and Boeing for them to take over this task.

But the program has suffered delays as safety requirements are much more stringent for manned flights than for unmanned missions to deploy satellites.

Boeing next

Boeing also received a contract in 2014 to develop a space vessel, the Starliner. It will not be tested until April, in a mission similar to SpaceX’s.

NASA did not want to rely on just one single vehicle, in case of accidents.

“We’re going to be a customer,” Bridenstine told reporters.

Planning has been delayed by around three years, with the first manned SpaceX flight still penciled in for July, though officials frequently refer to the end of 2019 as a more realistic deadline.

© – AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home named locally
    172,303  93
    2
    		Victim of fatal Clondalkin stabbing named locally as mother-of-three Cathy Ward
    113,264  72
    3
    		Guinness Storehouse ordered to pay woman €2,000 after questioning suitability for 'young' workplace
    67,642  40
    Fora
    1
    		Lidl paused plans for a controversial Kildare store - but it hasn't thrown in the towel yet
    2,249  0
    2
    		Overcoming the 'trough of disillusionment': How VR and AR are finding their second wind
    94  0
    The42
    1
    		Disastrous start for Ireland in Glasgow as Greene takes a fall and Barr finishes last
    33,612  8
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    24,820  3
    3
    		Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    22,801  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley
    36,257  2
    2
    		Poll: What age were you when you got your first shift?
    7,827  0
    3
    		If you've been dreaming of getting fillers, you might reconsider after this week's Late Late Show
    6,380  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    HEALTH
    Opinion: 'E-cigarettes may be an effective tobacco cessation tool but at what cost to society'?
    Opinion: 'E-cigarettes may be an effective tobacco cessation tool but at what cost to society'?
    Poll: How do you feel about religious symbols in hospitals?
    'Look in my child's eyes and tell him his life is not worth saving': Parents call for access to medication
    HIGH COURT
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Man who ran HSE copycat website claims it helped 'save five or six women and babies from abortion'
    Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter
    GARDAí
    Man remains in custody after mother-of-three killed in Clondalkin
    Man remains in custody after mother-of-three killed in Clondalkin
    Two people arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick
    Garda fear more violence as David Lynch (42) becomes latest victim of Clondalkin drugs feud

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie