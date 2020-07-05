This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 5 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Second regional lockdown in as many days in Spain as 70,000 people in Galicia face fresh restrictions

All residents of the town of La Marina, 140 kilometres east of La Coruna, will be unable to leave the vicinity under the restrictions.

By AFP Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 7:13 PM
1 hour ago 11,853 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5142211
While some regions are going back into lockdown, Spain continues to re-open.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
While some regions are going back into lockdown, Spain continues to re-open.
While some regions are going back into lockdown, Spain continues to re-open.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

SPAIN’S NORTH-WESTERN GALICIA region today ordered the lockdown of 70,000 people amid fears of a fresh coronavirus outbreak, following a larger one in the northeast.

All residents of the town of La Marina, 140 kilometres east of La Coruna, will be unable to leave the vicinity and gatherings of more than ten people will be banned to limit the possibility of contagion.

The move came only a day after regional officials put 200,000 people back in confinement following a “sharp rise” in infections near the north-eastern town of Lerida some 150 kilometres west of Catalan regional capital Barcelona.

Spaniards endured one of the world’s toughest lockdowns for three months from March as the country suffered one of Europe’s worst coronavirus death tolls – at least 28,385 – and more than 250,000 cases.

“At the moment… we have 106 positive cases, which presupposes a rise on the previous day of 21 cases,” Galician regional health official Jesus Vazquez told a news conference in provincial capital Lugo.

“It is considered necessary to raise levels of restrictions to attempt to improve the outlook … and isolate ourselves from the possibility of exponential growth which is what tends to occur in the case of community transmission which, here, has not yet appeared.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

As a precaution the zone will be cordoned off for at least five days as authorities monitor the situation.

At the national level, Spanish authorities see the pandemic as having been essentially brought under control but are monitoring some 50 instances where new cases appear to be latent.

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie