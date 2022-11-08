Spanish policeman gets jail term over Twitter disinformation

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A BARCELONA COURT has sentenced a policeman to 15 months in jail for posting a video on Twitter falsely claiming it showed an underage migrant trying to rape a woman in Spain.
The officer in 2019 posted a 45-second video showing a man viciously punching and kicking a woman unconscious and then trying to remove her clothes.
While the incident took place in China, he wrote it showed the rape of a woman in the coastal town of Canet de Mar at the hands of a minor who arrived in Spain without his parents.
He also claimed in the post, which was seen nearly 22,000 times, that mainstream media was covering up the rape.
Public prosecutors said the man had published several other racist and xenophobic messages on social media.
They had been seeking a two-year jail term but just before his trial, the policeman admitted the crime and accepted a shorter sentence in exchange, the court in Barcelona said.
The policeman was also served a fine of 1,620 euros ($1,619) in one of the first ever sentences in Spain for spreading disinformation.
He is not expected to serve time in jail since in Spain prison terms of under two years are usually suspended if the person does not have a criminal record.
Spain’s Civil Guard has launched a disciplinary procedure against the agent, according to internal sources in the police force.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)