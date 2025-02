THE SOCIAL DEMOCRATS have accused the Government of attempting to rewrite the Dáil rules to benefit Michael Lowry and a small group of Independents.

The row over speaking rights, which derailed the national parliament last month, has heated back up again this afternoon.

It comes in response to the Government’s submission to the Dáil reform committee.

The argument was put on ice almost three weeks ago after a temporary agreement was reached. At the time of the agreement, it was agreed that the Dáil’s reform committee would meet again in three weeks to discuss possible amendments to the Dáil’s standing orders.

This afternoon, Government Chief Whip Mary Butler made a written submission to the committee outlining the Government’s proposal.

It has proposed the creation of new Dáil time: ‘Other Member’s Questions’.

It suggests that this would allow for “one brief question about a matter of topical public importance, to the Taoiseach on two days per sitting week” and that this would be rotated between relevant groups and parties.

In its submission, it states that the Dáil’s standing orders must evolve as the parliament does.

“A modern parliament is not necessarily made up of ‘government’ and ‘opposition’ members, and there are members who can’t readily be categorised as such,” the submission states.

Acting leader of the Social Democrats Cian O’Callaghan dubbed the submission “outrageous”.

“This frankly Orwellian rubbish is beneath contempt. Unless the government is basing its analysis on autocratic regimes, it is clear in every modern democratic parliament where the demarcation between government and opposition lies,” he said in a statement.

O’Callaghan added that a number of members in the Regional Independent Group, who are at the centre of this row, have publicly states that they are part of the Government.

“Lowry Independents may want to have their cake and eat it too, but the question is why are Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael so hell bent on accommodating them?,” he asked.

The Dáil reform committee is scheduled to meet next Wednesday to discuss the submissions.

It is understood five separate submissions have also been received from Oppositon parties.