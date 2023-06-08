Advertisement

# Alps
Seven people including six children injured in mass stabbing in French Alps
A French minister said the attacker has been arrested.
47 minutes ago

A TOTAL OF of seven people including six children have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps, security sources say.

A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9:45 am local time (08:45am Irish time) today at a park near the lake in the town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.

It is understood that the suspect may have told police that he is a Syrian asylum seeker. 

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit “has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces”.

At least three of the victims were in critical condition, the security source told AFP.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s office announced she was travelling to the scene and MPs in the national parliament held a minute’s silence as news of the attack broke in the French media.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

AFP
