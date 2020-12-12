Two teenage boys stabbed in Lucan

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after two 17-year-old boys were stabbed and received non-life threatening injuries at different times last night in Lucan, Dublin.

It is understood that gardaí are officially treating the incidents as separate at the moment, but this could change as investigations continue.

The two teenagers were stabbed within a short timeframe of each other last night in the west Dublin area.

Gardaí said the first incident occurred on the Ballyowen Road in Lucan last night at approximately 9.30pm.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to Tallaght hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The second stabbing incident occurred on the Castle Road in Lucan at around 9.45pm.

The teenage boy, also aged 17, was taken to Blanchardstown Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Enquiries into both incidents are ongoing.