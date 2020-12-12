#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two teenage boys stabbed in Lucan

The incidents are currently being treated as separate.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 12 Dec 2020, 10:37 AM
23 minutes ago 4,160 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5297450
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after two 17-year-old boys were stabbed and received non-life threatening injuries at different times last night in Lucan, Dublin.

It is understood that gardaí are officially treating the incidents as separate at the moment, but this could change as investigations continue.

The two teenagers were stabbed within a short timeframe of each other last night in the west Dublin area. 

Gardaí said the first incident occurred on the Ballyowen Road in Lucan last night at approximately 9.30pm. 

The 17-year-old boy was taken to Tallaght hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The second stabbing incident occurred on the Castle Road in Lucan at around 9.45pm.

The teenage boy, also aged 17, was taken to Blanchardstown Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Enquiries into both incidents are ongoing. 

