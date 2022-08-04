Stalkers face 10 years in prison as tough new domestic violence laws to be rolled out

A RANGE OF new measures designed to tackle domestic abuse have been signed off by Government.

The new laws will see stalking as well as non-fatal strangulation becoming standalone offences.

The maximum sentence for assault causing harm (the charge most commonly used in domestic abuse cases) is to increase from five years to 10. Life sentences will also be allowed for conspiracy to murder.

The new measures will also mean courts will be able to issue civil restraining orders against stalkers. These orders do not require a criminal prosecution and are easier for victims to obtain.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee secured Government approval for the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022. The Bill will now be brought before the Oireachtas and is expected to become law in the Autumn.

Speaking about the Bill, Minister McEntee said: “I launched Zero Tolerance, our new national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence last month and a key aspect is reforming criminal law in this area, and this legislation is timely and important.

“Stalking is an extremely serious and intrusive crime that can cause devastating psychological distress.The evidence is that when a specific stalking offence is introduced, it leads to a greater awareness of the crime and an increase in the number of crimes reported and ultimately prosecuted – so we are doing that.

But this legislation also includes an important system of civil orders to restrain stalking behaviour and protect victims. These orders allow earlier intervention and do not require a criminal prosecution.

“The aim of the strategy is to bring about changes in attitudes and in systems to ensure there is zero tolerance in Irish society for domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, and I believe this legislation is a significant step.”

McEntee said that the changes to the harassment offence “are also important” as it has been expanded to cover any persistent conduct that seriously interferes with a person’s peace and privacy, or causes alarm, distress of harm.

Stalking Standalone Offence

The new standalone stalking offence is likely to be the most serious charge, according to the Department of Justice.

This new offence covers any conduct that either puts the victim in fear of violence or causes the victim serious alarm and distress that has a substantial adverse impact on their usual day-to-day activities.

A wide list of possible acts is included – such as following, communicating, impersonating, interfering with property or pets etc.

The new stalking offence can be committed by a single act – it does not need to be persistent or repeated. It also covers situations where the person finds out about some or all of the stalking acts afterwards.

The maximum penalty for this offence will be 10 years.

Non-Fatal Strangulation

The new law will also create two separate offences for non-fatal strangulation.

The first provides that where an assault involves strangulation it has, without any other harm being shown, the same penalties as an assault causing harm offence, which is being increased to 10 years.

The other aspects provides for incidents that where the strangulation caused serious harm, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment. This is similar to the existing offence of causing serious harm.

McEntee added that research also highlights that non-fatal strangulation is frequently used as a tool of coercion, often accompanied by threats to kill.

She said: “Non-fatal strangulation is a common feature of domestic abuse and is a strong predictor of further violent offences. It can also be difficult to prosecute at an appropriate level of seriousness where there is no visible injury.

“The Garda Commissioner has specifically requested the introduction of a new offence, and it also reflects recent international practice. This proposal will help ensure that assaults involving strangulation are properly identified, charged and punished.”

Other provisions in the Bill include amendments to the offence of conspiracy to murder which ensures that a penalty of up to a life sentence may be imposed.

McEntee added: “The creation of this new offence and the imposition of a life sentence for it underlines the Government’s commitment to tackling serious crime and will ensure that An Garda Síochána and our Courts have the tools they need to take firm and decisive action to deal with our most serious criminals.”