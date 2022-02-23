Justice Minister to examine changes to jury selection process ahead of the Stardust inquest

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has said that she will be considering amendments to current laws around jury selection for the upcoming Stardust inquest, due to concerns raised by families who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

It comes as Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan brought forward a bill to the Seanad that would allow the jury of the upcoming Stardust inquest to be selected in the same manner as a court case.

Currently, jurors for inquests are selected by Gardaí, with campaigners raising concerns around this due to the Gardaí’s involvement in the inquest.

Under Boylan’s bill, a jury for the Stardust inquest would be selected through the electoral register.

The Stardust nightclub fire took place on the night of 14 February 1981, and saw 48 young people killed and over 200 people injured.

Families of those who died in the tragedy were in the visitor’s gallery of the Seanad while the bill was being debated this evening.

Speaking in the Seanad this evening, McEntee said that following the concerns raised by the families and by Boylan, she would be considering amendments to allow changing how the jury is selected at the Stardust inquest.

“In light of the concerns raised and particular circumstances of the Stardust inquests I am considering if appropriate amendments to the law can be made to require to make special provision for jury selection in this instance,” McEntee said.

The Minister said that due to the time constraints, the work would be done as quickly as possible to ensure that the inquest is not delayed.

McEntee said that she would be examining Boylan’s bill as well as former Justice Minister and current Senator, Michael McDowell’s proposals for changing how juries operate in inquests.

However, she did say that there were technical difficulties with some aspects of Boylan’s bill, due to knock-on impacts to multiple acts.

“What I can say is that we’re looking at this bill and others. We want to make sure that we can progress as quickly as possible.”

McEntee finished by saying that she would continue to support the families in any way possible.

“What I will do as I have tried to do throughout this entire process and indeed, over the last year and a half is to work with you and to work with the families to support you at every stage possible,” McEntee said.

“I can assure you that it will not be the case, that after this evening, nothing happens.

“We will work speedily and quickly to make sure that we can resolve this matter.”

In response, Boylan said that she felt as if McEntee was listening to the concerns of the families, and thanked her for the reassurances provided.

“I do feel reassured that you have heard the concerns tonight that you’re giving assurances that there won’t be a non-jury inquest, and that you will work speedily to ensure that there’s no delay to the inquest, but also that those concerns around the selection process and the income protection for jurors will be addressed,” said Boylan.

“I welcome that and I thank you for giving those assurances to the family.”

The bill proposed by Boylan was passed through the Seanad and will now enter into the committee stage.