BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has arrived in Washington DC ahead of a meeting today with US President Donald Trump where he will emphasise the importance of European security and trade.

The first meeting between the two leaders comes as Starmer sought to appease Trump’s demands that European nations in Nato need to boost defence spending this week, and cut foreign aid funds to increase the UK’s military budget to 2.5% of its GDP by 2027.

Starmer is due to emphasise the trade relationship between the UK and US, which is worth $400bn (€382bn) and supports 2.5m jobs in both countries, as a threat of tariffs and trade wars loops over Europe.

On Ukraine, the British Prime Minister will echo the shared position of the UK and EU – that no peace negotiations can take place ‘about Ukraine, without Ukraine’. He will also voice his belief for European Nato countries to be at any ceasefire talks.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet with Trump at the White House tomorrow and visit Starmer in Downing St in London this weekend.

A statement claims that Starmer seeks to make the case for better European involvement in any Ukraine peace talks in the interest of insuring the collective security of the US’ allies.

“A stable economy, secure borders and national security are the foundations of my Plan for Change,” Starmer said today. “And the US-UK relationship is integral to delivering them.”

He added that he will also discuss that plan with Trump today, after arriving at Washington late last night to build on a previous visit by French president Emmanuel Macron.

The visit is taking place amid spiraling concerns within the European nations that Trump is taking Russia’s side and will sever the decades-old transatlantic alliance.

“The security guarantee has to be sufficient to deter Putin,” Starmer told reporters on the plane to Washington. “If there is a ceasefire without a backstop, it will simply give him the opportunity to wait and to come again, because his ambition in relation to Ukraine is pretty obvious.”

Trump has appeared cool on US support for any backstop yesterday, telling reporters: “I hope we have that problem where we can worry about peacekeeping. We’ve got to get there first.”

Includes reporting by AFP