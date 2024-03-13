Status Orange warning for Cork and Kerry to kick in later as homeowners warned to take precautions

A STATUS ORANGE rain warning is set to kick in for Cork and Kerry later today, with property owners in low lying areas or in places prone to flooding being urged to take precautions.

The weather warning will be in place for both counties from midday for 24 hours.

Met Éireann has said there will be persistent rain in the counties, heavy at times, accompanied by strong onshore winds, high tides and elevated river levels.

This may lead to flooding, wave overtopping and difficult travelling conditions, the forecaster said.

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has crews on standby in several known risk locations across the county and pumping arrangements are being put in place as a precautionary measure in known problem locations.

Property owners are also being advised by Cork County Council to take precautions in low lying areas or areas susceptible to flooding.

The council added that the weather event is forecast to differ from other recent Status Orange rainfall events because the rainfall intensity is expected to be moderate to steady, and high intensity downpours are not expected.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Waterford will also kick in at midday for 24 hours.

Advice for road users

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads tomorrow and on Thursday while the weather warnings are in place.

Road users in areas affected by the Status Orange warning are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The following advice is being given to motorists:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility, hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

Pedestrians are advised to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclist should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike, consider wearing high visibility material.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are being asked to wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.

Looking at the general forecast, it will be cloudy and damp across the bulk of Ireland today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

While heavy falls are expected in the south and southwest, drier weather will develop in the north and northwest later this morning and during the afternoon.

There will be some dry weather for a time in the north and northwest tonight, but outbreaks of rain in other areas will extend nationwide overnight.