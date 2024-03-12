Status Orange rain warning issued for Cork and Kerry as wet weather forecast across the country

IT’S SET TO be a rainy few days ahead with a Status Orange weather warning issued for two counties.

A Status Yellow rain warning is currently in place for Cork and Kerry until midday tomorrow.

Both counties will then be placed under a Status Orange rain warning until midday on Thursday.

Met Éireann has said there will be persistent rain in the counties, heavy at times, accompanied by strong onshore winds, high tides and elevated river levels.

This may lead to flooding, wave overtopping and difficult travelling conditions, the forecaster said.

A Status Yellow rain warning will also kick in for Waterford at midday tomorrow and will remain in place for 24 hours.

Advertisement

Looking at the general forecast, rain is due to become persistent and heavy at times in the southwest and west throughout today.

A band of more persistent rain will move into the west and northwest early tonight, before moving southeastwards overnight.

The rain is due to gradually clear in the northern half of the country tomorrow morning and most areas will become dry for a time in the afternoon.

Conditions will be dull and damp further south where rain and drizzle is forecast to continue.

Rain is expected to spread northwards over Ireland tomorrow night.

Thursday is due to be mostly cloudy and unsettled with rain or showers continuing to feed in from the southwest.

Met Éireann has said a few brighter intervals may develop, the best of which will be later in the afternoon.

Thursday night is forecast to stay mostly cloudy with further rain or showers through the night.