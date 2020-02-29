This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 February, 2020
Status Red and Orange warnings kick in today - here's what you need to know

Rainfall up to 20-30 mm is expected in some areas today, with 40-50 mm is possible in mountainous areas.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,318 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5026608
Image: Met Éireann
STORM JORGE is on his way.

The Status Red and Orange warnings are for wind, with Status Yellow alerts for rain.

In Clare and Galway, where a Red Warning is in place, westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 85 to 100 km/h in places, with gusts of 130 to 145 km/h.

Rainfall between 20-30 mm is expected today, but 40-50 mm is possible in mountainous areas.

Here’s the information you need to stay safe over the weekend.

When

The West will be worst affected, according to Met Éireann, with the first warning kicking in at 6am and the rest being issued in the afternoon:

  • 6AM: A Status Orange wind warning is in place now for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry until 3am tomorrow
  • 12PM: A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo until 3am tomorrow
  • 1PM: A Status Red wind warning is in effect for counties Galway and Clare until 4pm today

For all Leinster counties, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, there will be a wind alert for the whole day:

  • 9AM: A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for all Leinster counties, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until 1pm;
  • 1PM: A Status Orange wind warning is in place for all Leinster counties, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until 7pm;
  • 7PM: A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for all Leinster counties, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until midnight.

Since midnight on Friday, a Status Yellow rain warning will be in place for counties in Munster and Connacht, as well as Donegal until midnight tonight.

A National Emergency Coordination Group meeting was held yesterday by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy and his two junior ministers Damien English and Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran. They will meet again tomorrow and on Sunday.

It had the following advice for people:

  • Dangerous driving conditions over the next 24 hours are expected; An Garda Síochána has asked people to place safety as a particular priority in the coming days
  • If you see a fallen wire, the ESB say that it’s critical that people do not touch or approach them, and instead contact the ESB on 1850 372 999
  • Be prepared for power cuts. Keep your mobile phone charged so that you can contact 999 service, even when you do not have coverage on your own network.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

