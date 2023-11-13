LIVE: Status Red warnings extended and public transport severely impacted as Storm Debi arrives

Ireland’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) yesterday advised schools and pre-schools in counties with red and orange warnings to remain closed until 10am.

The national director for fire and emergency management, Keith Leonard, advised that conditions around coasts in particular would be “extremely hazardous”.

He added: “Employers are asked to have some flexibility in relation to employees who have to travel to work and if working from home is an option, that will be the preferred option for people in the counties affected.”

Road users, he said, should be aware of “very hazardous and difficult conditions”, including downed power lines.

He said there will be a substantial number of downed trees and other debris.

“A very important message in relation to keeping your phone charged. There’s going to be extensive electricity outages and your mobile phone is your link to the emergency services.”