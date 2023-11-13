LIVE: Status Red warnings extended and public transport severely impacted as Storm Debi arrives

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago
PUBLIC TRANSPORT IS severely impacted this morning as Storm Debi sweeps across Ireland.
Forecasters are warning of a potential “danger to life” as the weather system brings winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour to large areas of the island.
The national director for fire and emergency management, Keith Leonard, has advised people to stay away from coastal areas as conditions will be “extremely hazardous”.
Here’s the latest on public transport:
Irish Rail: There’s a speed restriction of 80kph in place across the entire rail network – delays to services on all routes are expected.
Bus Eireann: There will be no services in areas affected by red alerts until at least 10am. They’ll start on a phased basis then.
Dublin Bus: There will be no services until 10am.
Luas: There will be no Red or Green services until at least 10am.
Dublin Airport is operational but a number of flights have been cancelled.
Ireland’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) yesterday advised schools and pre-schools in counties with red and orange warnings to remain closed until 10am.
The national director for fire and emergency management, Keith Leonard, advised that conditions around coasts in particular would be “extremely hazardous”.
He added: “Employers are asked to have some flexibility in relation to employees who have to travel to work and if working from home is an option, that will be the preferred option for people in the counties affected.”
Road users, he said, should be aware of “very hazardous and difficult conditions”, including downed power lines.
He said there will be a substantial number of downed trees and other debris.
“A very important message in relation to keeping your phone charged. There’s going to be extensive electricity outages and your mobile phone is your link to the emergency services.”
Speaking on an extended Morning Ireland, Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said it was a “short, sharp” storm and advised people to remain at home until it had passed.
Good morning,
Met Éireann updated its alerts at 5am.
The Status Red wind warning for east Galway and Roscommon has been extended until 7am.
The Status Red wind warning for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Meath, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath has been extended until 9am.
In both areas the warnings of possible inpacts are:
- Damage to exposed and vulnerable structures
- Disruption to services and transport
- Significant power outages
- Fallen trees/branches
‘Red’ is the highest level of warning under Met Éireann’s storm alert system.
Status Orange warnings will be in place in the following counties until 10am:
Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Roscommon.
The UK Met Office has also issued a similar warning – an Amber one – for Armagh and Down.
A Yellow Warning applies across the rest of Ireland – the North and the Republic – until this afternoon.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site