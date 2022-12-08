'Treacherous' conditions on the way with temperatures to drop as low as -5 degrees tonight

IT’S GOING TO be another bitterly cold day today with weather warnings for low temperatures and ice kicking in.

A Status Yellow ice warning is currently in place for the whole country. This will remain in place until 12pm.

Met Éireann has warned there will be hazardous conditions as a band of wintry percipitation sinks southwards, leading to a potential for black ice and freezing rain on surfaces.

Another Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning will kick in for the whole country at 10pm and will remain in place until 10pm.

The forecaster has said there will be severe frost with icy surfaces, as temperatures widely fall to -4 degrees.

In Northern Ireland, a Yellow ice warning for Antrim, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry is in place until 6pm. Another Yellow ice warning for those five counties will kick in at 4pm and will remain in place until 12pm tomorrow.

Alongside these weather warnings, the winter weather advisory for Ireland remains in place until Monday.

Looking at the general forecast, scattered showers will move southwards throughout the morning, turning wintry in parts with a light dusting of snow on some lower levels.

Sunny spells are due to follow, as the wintry showers become confined to northern coastal counties.

However, Met Éireann says that after dark, showers of sleet and snow will move into parts of the east.

The forecaster says there will be “treacherous” conditions into tonight with a severe frost setting in quickly after dark, along with some icy stretches.

There will be some wintry showers of sleet and snow, mainly across east Leinster.

It’ll be bitterly cold tonight with temperatures dropping as low as -5 degrees.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, much of the country will be dry with low winter sunshine.

It’s expected to remain very cold with icy streches, some lying show, as well as freezing fog in some areas.

Wintry showers will affect some northern and western coastal counties, with thundry conditions near the coast possible.

Temperatures are again due to drop as low as -5 degrees tomorrow night.

Advice to motorists

The Road Safety Authority has warned drivers should expect icy roads and be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces.

If the road looks polished or glossy it could be black ice which is nearly transparent ice that often looks like a harmless puddle or is overlooked entirely.

Black ice is caused by snow or moisture from the air that freezes rapidly, which prevents air bubbles from forming, which is what give snow and regular ice their more noticeable colour.

The RSA has also advised drivers to:

Keep a lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users as snow may reduce visibility.

Keep your windows clear of snow during your journey.

Manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering as these can induce a skid.

Use the highest gear possible to reduce the engine revs as this will help avoid wheel spin.

If a journey cannot be avoided, pedestrians should be extremely careful as snow and ice can make walking on footpaths very dangerous.

For those who do undertake a journey, the RSA has issued the following advice.

While walking on footpaths and in public places, or entering and exiting your car or truck, DO NOT underestimate the dangers of frost and ice.

Each winter slips and fall accidents cause serious injuries. Even when surfaces do not look especially icy or slippery, it is very possible that a thin sheet of transparent ice or “Black Ice” is covering your pathway putting you at risk.

Many slips and falls happen in places people regard as safe and secure, typically outside their front door on the doorstep, on the path or while getting out of the car.

If you are out walking in icy conditions wear appropriate footwear.

Visibility is reduced in hail, sleet, or snow so at night wear high visibility clothing or carry a torch and if you cycle make sure your bike is fitted with lights front and rear.

The RSA has urged cyclists and motorcyclists to be especially vigilant because they will have less traction on snow and ice due to having only two wheels.

The Department of Transport has stated that all transport operators will keep their services running but the impact of the weather in certain areas may be worse than in others and could cause disruption.

Further advice and information on the being prepared for the cold snap can be read here.

With reporting by Jamie McCarron