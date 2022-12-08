'Treacherous' conditions on the way with temperatures to drop as low as -5 degrees tonight

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT’S GOING TO be another bitterly cold day today with weather warnings for low temperatures and ice kicking in.
A Status Yellow ice warning is currently in place for the whole country. This will remain in place until 12pm.
Met Éireann has warned there will be hazardous conditions as a band of wintry percipitation sinks southwards, leading to a potential for black ice and freezing rain on surfaces.
Another Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning will kick in for the whole country at 10pm and will remain in place until 10pm.
The forecaster has said there will be severe frost with icy surfaces, as temperatures widely fall to -4 degrees.
In Northern Ireland, a Yellow ice warning for Antrim, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry is in place until 6pm. Another Yellow ice warning for those five counties will kick in at 4pm and will remain in place until 12pm tomorrow.
Alongside these weather warnings, the winter weather advisory for Ireland remains in place until Monday.
Looking at the general forecast, scattered showers will move southwards throughout the morning, turning wintry in parts with a light dusting of snow on some lower levels.
Sunny spells are due to follow, as the wintry showers become confined to northern coastal counties.
However, Met Éireann says that after dark, showers of sleet and snow will move into parts of the east.
The forecaster says there will be “treacherous” conditions into tonight with a severe frost setting in quickly after dark, along with some icy stretches.
There will be some wintry showers of sleet and snow, mainly across east Leinster.
It’ll be bitterly cold tonight with temperatures dropping as low as -5 degrees.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, much of the country will be dry with low winter sunshine.
It’s expected to remain very cold with icy streches, some lying show, as well as freezing fog in some areas.
Wintry showers will affect some northern and western coastal counties, with thundry conditions near the coast possible.
Temperatures are again due to drop as low as -5 degrees tomorrow night.
Advice to motorists
The Road Safety Authority has warned drivers should expect icy roads and be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces.
If the road looks polished or glossy it could be black ice which is nearly transparent ice that often looks like a harmless puddle or is overlooked entirely.
Black ice is caused by snow or moisture from the air that freezes rapidly, which prevents air bubbles from forming, which is what give snow and regular ice their more noticeable colour.
The RSA has also advised drivers to:
If a journey cannot be avoided, pedestrians should be extremely careful as snow and ice can make walking on footpaths very dangerous.
For those who do undertake a journey, the RSA has issued the following advice.
The RSA has urged cyclists and motorcyclists to be especially vigilant because they will have less traction on snow and ice due to having only two wheels.
The Department of Transport has stated that all transport operators will keep their services running but the impact of the weather in certain areas may be worse than in others and could cause disruption.
Further advice and information on the being prepared for the cold snap can be read here.
With reporting by Jamie McCarron
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (4)