Monday 10 August, 2020
Status Yellow thunder warning for Leinster and Ulster counties

The weather will be warm but with a risk of scattered thunderstorms.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 10 Aug 2020, 1:34 PM
1 hour ago 14,156 Views 7 Comments
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow warning for thunder for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

The warning, issued earlier this morning, is in place from 11am today until 8am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann is warning of “scattered thunderstorms today and tonight, with lightning, hail and a risk of localised flooding”. 

A yellow thunderstorm warning was also issued by the UK Met Office for Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. 

Weather across Leinster today will be cloudy generally, with highest temperatures reaching between 18 and 22 degrees. Across Ulster, it’ll also be cloudy with a risk of showers moving in from the south east this afternoon. 

The east of the province will get the worst of the showers, with temperatures reaching a high of 21 degrees. 

The picture is largely the same across the country, with the south-east getting the highest temperatures this afternoon. 

