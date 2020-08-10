Status Yellow thunder warning for Leinster and Ulster counties

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow warning for thunder for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

The warning, issued earlier this morning, is in place from 11am today until 8am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann is warning of “scattered thunderstorms today and tonight, with lightning, hail and a risk of localised flooding”.

A yellow thunderstorm warning was also issued by the UK Met Office for Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Weather across Leinster today will be cloudy generally, with highest temperatures reaching between 18 and 22 degrees. Across Ulster, it’ll also be cloudy with a risk of showers moving in from the south east this afternoon.

The east of the province will get the worst of the showers, with temperatures reaching a high of 21 degrees.

The picture is largely the same across the country, with the south-east getting the highest temperatures this afternoon.