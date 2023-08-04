Bank Holiday weekend off to wet and windy start as three Status Yellow warnings issued

IT’S SET TO be a wet and windy start to the Bank Holiday weekend.

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow rain warnings and one wind warning, with the wet weather set to stretch from this afternoon into tomorrow morning.

The first rain warning has been issued for Connacht and Cavan. It will come into effect at 2pm this afternoon and remain in place until 9am tomorrow.

Spells of heavy rain are expected throughout, leading to the possibility of spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The second rainfall warning will come into effect at 6pm this evening for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Monaghan.

It will be in place until 1pm tomorrow.

Spells of heavy rain from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning⚠️🌧️



Possible impacts:



Spot flooding



Poor visibility



Difficult travelling conditions⤵️https://t.co/l8JdKfxxiH pic.twitter.com/n9PIL3oTsf — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 3, 2023

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford is set to come into effect from 1am to 12pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann said that very strong north to northwest winds will bring gusts of up to 110 km per hour and could lead to falling branches, damage to temporary structures and difficult travelling conditions.

The UK met office has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Northern Ireland from midnight to midday tomorrow.

It said that unseasonably wet and windy conditions may lead to some disruption tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann said it will be a mixed August Bank Holiday weekend, with wet and windy weather expected to be followed by sunshine and showers on Monday.

It will be mainly dry and bright to begin with today, with sunny spells and isolated showers.

Cloud will gradually thicken with outbreaks of rain developing in the west and southwest this afternoon, extending eastwards later, with spot flooding likely. Temperatures will reach 15 to 18 degrees.

It will be wet and blustery to begin with tomorrow, with outbreaks of heavy rain due to clear eastwards throughout the morning.

Brighter and drier conditions with scattered showers in the west will gradually extend to all parts by the early afternoon, with strong and gusty winds in the south set to ease by the early afternoon. Highs of 14 to 18 degrees are expected.

Sunday will be a bright day with a mix of sunshine and showers, which will be heaviest and most frequent in north and east. Temperatures will reach highs of 16 to 20 degrees.

It will be cloudy on Monday, with outbreaks of rain in the west and southwest spreading to all areas throughout the afternoon and evening.

The forecaster said the rain will be heavy in places, with potential for spot flooding.

It said temperatures will be cool for the time of year, with maximum temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees expected in light to moderate southerly winds.

Further outbreaks of rain are expected on Monday night, with temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees expected.