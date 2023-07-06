Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for four counties

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning in four counties in the west of the country ahead of heavy rain today.

A warning is due to come into effect at 10am in Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo and last until 8pm.

The forecaster is cautioning of heavy rain at times in those areas that may cause localised flooding and poor travelling conditions. The level of rainfall is expected to be higher in mountainous regions.

Overall, the national weather forecast spells rain and drizzle moving eastwards during the morning and becoming widespread in the afternoon, according to Met Éireann.

The rain will be “heaviest and most persistent” in Atlantic counties “with spot flooding possible”.

Highest temperatures today will be around 15 to 19 degrees.

The weather overnight is set to be windy with rain, heavy in some places, leading to possible spot flooding, while lowest temperatures will stay mild at around 13 to 16 degrees.

Met Éireann expects tomorrow to bring “scattered heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms mainly over the western half of the country in the morning”, drier with sunny spells in the east.

“Warm and humid, especially in any sunshine with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, it’ll be warmest in the north this weekend, in mostly fresh southeast winds.

“Friday night will start dry for many with showers or longer spells of rain developing in the west again. Lowest temperatures 15 or 16 degrees in fresh to strong southeast winds.”