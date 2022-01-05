Status Yellow snow and ice warning issued for entire country for tomorrow

A STATUS YELLOW snow and ice warning has been issued nationwide, kicking in from 4pm tomorrow until 11am on Friday.

Met Éireann is forecasting that there could be scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches tomorrow evening and night and into Friday morning.

This will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts of the country.

“Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely, isolated thunderstorms will occur also,” Met Éireann said.

The Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry – valid from 8pm tomorrow until 11am Friday.

“Frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning,” it said.

Source: Met Éireann

The Met Office is also forecasting snowfall in Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Cumbria, Merseyside, Yorkshire and Scotland between 10am and 4pm tomorrow, followed by freezing conditions in the evening and wintry showers into Friday.

British forecasters say the snow may cause some travel disruption over higher routes during the day with two to five centimetres likely above heights of 200 to 300 metres, and 10 to 15cm above 400 metres.

Strong winds are expected to lead to drifting and blizzard conditions in the Hebrides and coastal areas of Scotland.

With reporting from the Press Association.