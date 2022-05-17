#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 17 May 2022
Advertisement

Donnelly denies paying for retweets after hundreds of accounts share Twitter video

The minister and his Department said they did not pay for promotion of the tweet.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 17 May 2022, 6:36 PM
31 minutes ago 4,974 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5766728
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health as well as representatives for the Minister for Health have both denied paying for promotional activity on the Minister’s Twitter account after hundreds of accounts retweeted a video Stephen Donnelly posted on the social media platform this afternoon. 

A video of the minister was posted on his own account at 3.40pm. Within twenty minutes, the video, which had concerned an update on the controversial ownership of the National Maternity Hospital, had racked up over 200 retweets. 

A search of who had retweeted the Minister showed hundreds of accounts which appeared to be mainly from Turkey.

The quick number of retweets sparked suggestions that some form of promotion or boosting of the Minister’s Twitter account had been paid for.

However, in a statement this evening, a spokesperson for the Minister for Health said: “Neither the Department nor the Minister have paid for any promotional activity in relation to his social media accounts.”

When viewing the video again at the time of writing (6.15pm), there were just 24 retweets. 

There are now over 150 quote tweets – with the vast majority querying the sudden interest in the Irish Health Minister from Twitter accounts in Turkey.

Fianna Fáil said it has reported the issue to Twitter. 

Twitter has been attempting to cut down on the number of bots which are on the social media platform.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A piece published on Twitter’s Common Thread blog described how its “platform integrity team” are trying to remove malicious spreaders of either disinformation or engagement from fake accounts. 

“The bots that the platform integrity team deals with are generally fake accounts deliberately created to distort information or manipulate people on Twitter. The first way the integrity team sniffs out bots is through machine learning.

“They train algorithms to recognize common patterns of malicious activity; these automatically challenge between 5 to 10 million accounts a week.” 

With reporting by Rónán Duffy 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie