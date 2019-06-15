Have you seen Stephen? He's been missing from Dublin for 4 days

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Stephen Richardson from Dublin.

Stephen, who is 36-year-old, was last seen on James Street, Dublin 8 at around 1.25pm on Tuesday 11 June.

Stephen is described as being 6 foot, medium build, with a pale complexion with some facial hair or stubble. He has blue eyes and thick sandy-brown hair.

It’s understood he also has a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.