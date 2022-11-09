No 'formal proof' from prosecution that Colm Horkan was a Garda, says defence barrister

A LAWYER FOR Stephen Silver, who denies murdering Gda Colm Horkan, has questioned whether the prosecution has proved that the deceased was actually a member of An Garda Siochana.

Roisin Lacey SC told the jury that to prove the charge against her client the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Gda Horkan was a member “acting in accordance with his duty”.

She said the prosecution had provided no explanation for a discrepancy between the date when Gda Horkan’s identification card was issued and the date on which he was said to have been attested as a Garda.

Lacey also said that Gda Horkan’s identification number as given to the jury by a Garda who was called by the prosecution, differed from the number on his identity card.

She said she accepted that there was evidence from a senior Garda who said she had given Gda Horkan the duties of a detective on the day in question and there was evidence from other Gardaí about Gda Horkan coming on duty that day.

But, Lacey added: “What wasn’t before you was formal proof in relation to his membership of An Garda Siochana and the law is that the prosecution must prove each and every element beyond a reasonable doubt and yet, there are discrepancies that are not yet explained.”

Lacey also told the jury that there is evidence that Silver was suffering from a relapse of his bipolar disorder and that his responsibility for the killing is therefore substantially reduced.

Counsel is continuing her closing speech to the jury of seven men and five women this afternoon before Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

Silver (46), a motorbike mechanic from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Det Garda Horkan knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, at Castlerea, Co Roscommon on 17 June 2020.

Silver accepts that he shot and killed Gda Horkan but Dr Brenda Wright, a psychiatrist called by his defence, said that the accused was suffering at the time from bipolar affective disorder, a mental illness that diminished his responsibility.

Professor Harry Kennedy, who was called by the prosecution, disagreed with Dr Wright and said that Silver’s mental capacity was intact at the time of the killing.